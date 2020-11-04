BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 25,699 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of GSX Techedu worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of GSX opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.30 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

