BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 83,104 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,104 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

