BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 127,349 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 243.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Hologic worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,193 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after buying an additional 869,531 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $46,580,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

