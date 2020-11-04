BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 195,558 Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,558 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Mylan worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mylan by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

