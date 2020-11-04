BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 80,139 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 106.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $88.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.