BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,690 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

