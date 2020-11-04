BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1,083.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573,295 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.41% of New Residential Investment worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,632,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 280,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 216,220 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

