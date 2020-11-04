BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of PG&E worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PG&E by 59.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 144.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 95,612 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $18.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

