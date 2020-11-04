BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.60 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in VMware by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in VMware by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in VMware by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,408 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

