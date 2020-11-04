BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $11.97 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Qorvo worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Qorvo by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 482,500 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.82.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

