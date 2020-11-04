BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $12.39 Million Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.39% of The Howard Hughes worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $43,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HHC opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

