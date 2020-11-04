BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472,601 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

MXIM stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $1,353,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

