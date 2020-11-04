BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

