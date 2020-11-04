BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $14.50 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,434 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.29. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

