BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.70 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Boston Properties worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 75.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $72,672,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.47.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.