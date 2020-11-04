BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in MSCI by 9.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 80.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $200,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 219.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MSCI from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $369.47 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.05.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.