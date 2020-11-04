BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Toro were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter worth $53,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other The Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $6,351,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Colliers Secur. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.