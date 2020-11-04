BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of PerkinElmer worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 474,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 43.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

