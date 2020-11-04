BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 10,629 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.64. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

