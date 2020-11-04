BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 13,579 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Clorox worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 184.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after purchasing an additional 435,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after buying an additional 318,639 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Clorox by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $212.25 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.