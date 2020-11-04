BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,802 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,238 shares of company stock worth $20,188,064. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.00.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,164.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,167.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,138.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.