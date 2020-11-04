BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,806 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.35% of Highwoods Properties worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

NYSE HIW opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.