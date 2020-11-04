BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1,439.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.