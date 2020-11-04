BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bilibili by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bilibili by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $7,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BOCOM International cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. Bilibili Inc – has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.