BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,514 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 151,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.96%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

