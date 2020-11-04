BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 202,031 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,031 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Dell Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.