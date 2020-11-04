BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 21,072 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 11,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $879.94 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $843.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.18. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

