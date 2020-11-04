BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 56,018 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 56,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.20% of F5 Networks worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 46.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 25.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $596,494 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

