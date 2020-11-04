BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 48.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,765 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $539.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $575.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,279 shares of company stock worth $39,500,108. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

