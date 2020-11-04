BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

NYSE DSM opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.