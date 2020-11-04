Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $37.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

BOWFF opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $945.41 million, a PE ratio of -119.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

