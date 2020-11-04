Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,772,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

