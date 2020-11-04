Bokf Na Acquires 117,980 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,980 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

