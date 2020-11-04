Bokf Na Acquires 1,420 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

CTXS opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.19. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,806 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,570. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

