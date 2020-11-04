Bokf Na Acquires 6,046 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 238.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,933 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

