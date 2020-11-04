Bokf Na Acquires 64,592 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

