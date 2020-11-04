Bokf Na Boosts Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bokf Na increased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,272 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 45.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 68,281 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 153.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.