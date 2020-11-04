Bokf Na Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Bokf Na lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.11% of PNM Resources worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

