Bokf Na Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 498.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $480.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.25. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

