Bokf Na Buys 15,874 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,228,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,449,036.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,352 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

