Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $237.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

