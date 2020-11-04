Bokf Na Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bokf Na cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

