Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,959 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

