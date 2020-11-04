Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after buying an additional 1,016,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after buying an additional 841,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,714,000 after buying an additional 369,836 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,318,000 after buying an additional 309,209 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

