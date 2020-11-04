Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

