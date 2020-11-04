Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,581 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $310,896.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

