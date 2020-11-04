Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

