Bokf Na Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.24.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

