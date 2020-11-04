Bokf Na Has $24.44 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

