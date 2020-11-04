Bokf Na Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $932,467. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

